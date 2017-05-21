Passenger killed during fatal traffic accident on HWY 75 near Palmerdale

Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): An adult female passenger was killed after a two vehicle wreck on the 7700 block of Alabama Highway 75 near Palmerdale, per a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The release further states the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Information at the scene suggests the vehicle in which the passenger was killed was traveling south on the highway when the driver turned across the northbound lanes into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident. The name of the victim is withheld pending notification of family.

 

