UPDATE: Escaped inmate recaptured

LOXLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: DOC officials recaptured Wilhite in Robertsdale at approximately 8 a.m. The arrest was without incident.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials are searching for an escaped inmate out of Baldwin County.

DOC officials say 38-year-old Joey Lee Wilhite escaped from the Loxley Community Based Facility. They noticed he was missing after two institutional head counts around 12:45 Sunday morning.

Wilhite is 5’10” and 170 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was several tattoos including a star, yin yang symbol, and feathers. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan shirt.

Wilhite was serving a 20 year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance in Morgan County. He was two years into the sentence.

If you see Wilhite, call ADOC officials at (800) 831-8825.