BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound to the head this morning, according to Birmingham Police.

The victim was shot at a home on the 1200 block of 15th Way SW. He was transported to UAB Hospital, but his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police have a suspect in custody. They cannot confirm what led to the shooting.

