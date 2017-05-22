29-year-old shot to death in Holt driveway; boyfriend of victim’s ex arrested

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in jail Monday after allegedly shooting and killing 29-year-old Christopher Deon Rhone Sunday night.

According to Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide, deputies arrived to the 1700 block of 41st Ave NE in Holt on a shooting call. There, they found Rhone in the driveway suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Captain K.T. Hart says the suspect was still on the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody. Investigators discovered the suspect, 31-year-old Dominique Maurice Ball, was dating Rhone’s ex-girlfiend.

According to Hart, witnesses told investigators the woman was sitting outside when Rhone came up to the home. Ball arrived moments later. An argument reportedly ensued–first between Rhone and the female, then between Rhone and Ball. During that argument, Hart says Rhone was fatally shot.

Investigators say they believe the weapon used in the murder has been recovered. Bell is charged with murder and is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $150,000 bond.