Alabama Splash Adventure opens Friday, May 26th

(CBS42 Community) – The countdown is on for opening day at Alabama Splash Adventure. Final park updates and preparations are underway before thousands of visitors enter the park for the summer 2017 season.

The park opens at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26th.

“We’re so excited to see the kids coming out of school and coming to our park,” said owner Dan Koch.

This year you’ll see lots of beautiful new landscaping at the park. They have also added four premium luxury cabanas.

“So welcome to Hollywood, Alabama,” Koch laughed. “Four luxurious cabanas which include safes, TVs, fans, I mean, it’s fantastic. I rarely get to take a break, but when I do, I sit one of these and feel so peaceful. They’re so nice!”

The cabana seating holds up to eight people. Reserve your space online because space is limited and fills quickly.

“Season passes include daily visits all summer long! That means if you want to visit every day of the summer, you could,” said Koch.

As always, Alabama Splash Adventure offers free sunscreen, free unlimited drinks, and free parking. Plan your trip today.

4599 Splash Adventure Parkway

Bessemer, AL 35022

(205) 481-4750