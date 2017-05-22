Authorities: Kingston Frazier shot multiple times

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — We’re learning more information about the kidnapping that left a 6-year-old dead Thursday morning.

According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, Kingston Frazier was shot multiple times. The gunshot wounds were not self-inflicted, Breeland said.

District Attorney Michael Guest said the three suspects, Byron McBride, DeAllen Washington and Dwan Wakefield would be in court Monday for capital murder charges.

He said they believe the child was killed in Madison County.

Guest said the autopsy would be done on Friday. He also said the vehicle would be processed on Friday.

An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning after Kingston went missing. His mom’s car was stolen from the parking lot of Kroger on I-55. He was inside the car on the backseat.

Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.This story will be updated as we work to learn more.