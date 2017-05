ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Department quickly contained a house fire this morning in the 1400 block of 31st.

Officials say they received a call around 4 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival, crews observed heavy smoke and fire coming from a house.

According to Battalion Cheif Russell, three adults lived in the house. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.