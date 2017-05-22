Brighton teen charged in fatal weekend shooting

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Brighton charged a 19-year-old with capital murder after a Sunday night shooting and attempted carjacking that left one woman dead and another man hurt.

Madarius Devaughn Warren, 19, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the Brighton Police Task Force.

Warren is charged with capital murder in the death of Misty Martinez, police said.

According to investigators, Martinez and another man were shot during the attempted carjacking Sunday night around 8:30 on Kelly Street in Brighton.

Police described Warren as an “acquaintance” of at least one of the victims, but did not provide any details about a possible motive.

After the shooting, the male victim was able to drive to UAB West for treatment. Martinez died at the hospital.

Detectives said the male victim was able to identify Warren as the suspect through a photo lineup.

When asked if he had anything to say about the allegations against him, Warren replied, “I’m pleading innocent.”

Police still have not released the name of the male victim who was shot. Investigators said they were glad to get a suspect in custody so quickly.

“Brighton is actually not the small little city that everybody thinks it is. It’s an upcoming city at this time, and what we’re out here to do is provide safety for the citizens, so we’re out here almost 24 hours a day, Sgt. Hooten and myself, and we’re trying to make a difference, trying to make it a better place for everybody to live,” said Sgt. Tony Washington.

While Warren is from Brighton, both shooting victims live elsewhere. It’s unclear why they were in Brighton.

Warren is charged with attempted murder and capital murder.