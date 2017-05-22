Brookwood couple says mining is destroying their land

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Brookwood couple wants answers to how a mining company will work with them to fix their land after mining underground created huge cracks above ground.

You may remember back in January, the Kennedys were served a restraining order on their own property. It said they couldn’t interfere with work being done to drill underneath their land.

The family learned that even though they own more than 160 acres, they don’t own the mineral rights.

The Kennedys say they will spot a small crack on the ground and in just days, it’ll open up into a much bigger problem.

“This works on you stressfully, mentally, physically, emotionally,” Loretta Kennedy said. “You might hear a bump during the night and get up and look and think there’s somebody at the door and then you get up the next morning and you have a new one of these.”

The family says the mining about 1,900 feet deep has caused the ground to cave in.

They’ve contacted Warrior Met Coal, but there hasn’t been an agreement about what to do with the land. The Kennedys say they don’t want the company to attempt to patch it up on the surface because that won’t resolve the underlying issue.

“If they want to make this happen like this, I think they ought to have to buy it,” said Kenneth Kennedy. “If it was me and I had insurance, I wouldn’t want somebody suing me for making this kind of mess.”

Since filming and contacting Warrior Met Coal, they’ve patched the road and fixed a water line. Here’s their statement:

A pre-mining survey was conducted on properties within our projected mining areas two years ago. Warrior Met Coal has been monitoring those properties, including structures and ground surfaces. Temporary repairs, suggested by road conditions today, have been addressed. As a matter of practice, Warrior Met Coal and Alabama state law require that properties impacted by underground mining operations be restored to pre-mining conditions. The company will continue to monitor surface conditions, and work with state and local officials, utilities and property owners to mitigate impacts of our mining operations, including restoring affected properties to their pre-mining conditions, as required by law.