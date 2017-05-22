Explosion reported at or near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, fatalities confirmed

ccordMANCHESTER (WIAT) — Explosions have been reported at or near Manchester Arena in England following a performance by Ariana Grande, according to reports from those at the scene.

MORE: Reports of explosion during Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena https://t.co/52uCLk4Ria pic.twitter.com/VSpzc7ZDF5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 22, 2017

The explosions took place after Grande had finished her performance, and according to CBS News, police are asking people to avoid the area. At this time, reports have indicated that Grande is not injured, but according to Manchester Police, there are confirmed fatalities and a number of injuries.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

