Explosion reported at or near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, fatalities confirmed

By Published:
Ariana Grande performs at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

ccordMANCHESTER (WIAT) — Explosions have been reported at or near Manchester Arena in England following a performance by Ariana Grande, according to reports from those at the scene.

The explosions took place after Grande had finished her performance, and according to CBS News, police are asking people to avoid the area. At this time, reports have indicated that Grande is not injured, but according to Manchester Police, there are confirmed fatalities and a number of injuries.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.

