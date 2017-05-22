Fundraising efforts underway for family of father slain outside Tuscaloosa club

By Published: Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Fundraising efforts are in full swing for the family of a father shot outside of a club in Tuscaloosa.

Johnovan Judah Fulton has created a GoFundMe that will have all proceeds go to the burial of Branden Moss, along with the excess money going to support his daughter in the future.

RELATED: Former Hillcrest High student remembered after Tuscaloosa murder

As of this article’s publication, the GoFundMe has raised $7,398 of its $12,000 goal. Follow the link (https://www.gofundme.com/3r9ptc0) to donate to the family.

 

 

