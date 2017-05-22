Fundraising efforts underway for family of father slain outside Tuscaloosa club

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Fundraising efforts are in full swing for the family of a father shot outside of a club in Tuscaloosa.

Johnovan Judah Fulton has created a GoFundMe that will have all proceeds go to the burial of Branden Moss, along with the excess money going to support his daughter in the future.

As of this article’s publication, the GoFundMe has raised $7,398 of its $12,000 goal. Follow the link (https://www.gofundme.com/3r9ptc0) to donate to the family.