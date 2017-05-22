Governor Ivey could decide to hold a special session for prison bill

Related Coverage Lawmakers vote on proposal to build new Alabama prisons

Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers could hold a special session for the prison construction bill that failed in the recent legislative session.

Governor Kay Ivey says she wants to see a federal judge’s ruling on the state prisons before making a decision to hold the session. The ruling concerns an ongoing class action lawsuit over inmate mental health care.

The judge could potentially order the state to increase staff along with other changes.

The bill proposed to build up to four new prisons in the state.

According to Governor Ivey, the ruling is expected to come soon.