Group working to restore Rickwood Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The country’s oldest ballpark is in need of some repairs. In April, the historic Rickwood Field was forced to close for emergency repairs. Sadly, that meant that the annual Rickwood Classic would have to be played at another ballpark.

After an inspection, engineers said the structure itself needed to too much repair and would have to be fixed before any other events could be hosted there.

Back in April, the city said it had budgeted $450,000 to begin the work. In the meantime, the group, Friends of Rickwood are raising money to restore it back to its original glory.

It’s a project they’ve undertaken for 25 years, but now they’re reaching out to the community to keep it going.

“The ballpark is a cultural and economic asset for the community It’s also a revered destination for baseball fans everywhere so in those terms both culturally and economic terms it’s extremely significant,” said David Brewer with Friends of Rickwood.

In order to keep it going, the group is trying to raise $25,000. Money that would go towards maintaining the physical structure, the field, electrical system, plumbing, painting and everything necessary to make it a thriving place.

Rickwood used to be the home of the Birmingham Barons until they moved to Regions Field.

The park is one of only two original negro league home fields standing.

For more information on how you can help Friends of Rickwood meet their goal, click here.