TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation awarded three scholarships to Talladega College.

Each scholarship is $104 thousand dollars and will allow the selected students to receive annual scholarships through graduation.

Overall, the foundation has established 58 endowed scholarships at 16 different schools.

Talladega is working to select students to receive these scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year.