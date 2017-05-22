Houseboat fire claims the lives of a married couple and their dog

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WZDX) — Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says two people were killed in an early morning fire aboard a houseboat at Goose Pond Colony around 4:00 Monday morning. Officials have confirmed the victims as John and Emily Bruce.

People aboard a neighboring boat docked next to the houseboat smelled smoke and notified the fire department.

The husband and wife aboard the boat and a pet dog died in the blaze, according to Necklaus.

The fire is not suspicious in nature, but the Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.

WZDX will update this story when more information becomes available.

 

