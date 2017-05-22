Lunch shaming bill

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– Lawmakers in the House and Senate, recently introduced a bill that would do away with lunch shaming. It’s called the Anti Lunch Shaming Act of 2017.

About a year ago, a student at Gardendale Elementary was lunch shamed. He was sent home with a stamp on his hand that notified the parents that he needed lunch money. The Jefferson County Board of Education says they notified the parents immediately about the stamp.

“Probably the reason that was done is we have our little ones that sometimes do not get messages back to mom. How would you expect a kindergartner or second grader?” says Sonja Anthony, the Director of Child Nutrition for the school district. “I have a teenager that I literally have to pull things out of sometimes, so it’s not in a means to embarrass the child. It’s a notification that a parent would see because often times letters that are sent, they don’t get them to their parent”.

Other than this incident in 2016, there have been no on record reports of lunch shaming happening in the Jefferson County school district. Anthony says the school will send notices to parents about overdrawn accounts and they also keep parents informed through their online pre-payment system.

New Mexico is the first place in the U.S. to ban any sort of lunch shaming.