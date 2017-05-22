Partial human remains found by hikers near the Cahaba River

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after hikers discovered human remains along a creek bank near the Cahaba River Saturday afternoon.

According to Deputy Randy Christian, the hikers were in the wooded area behind the Cahaba Forest Cove neighborhood in southern Jefferson County when they found the remains. They exited the woods and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Christian says the remains are so badly decomposed that is was not possible to determine race or gender at the scene.

Detectives are reviewing missing persons reports from surrounding agencies in hopes to identify the deceased. The investigation is ongoing.