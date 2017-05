GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Center for Search and Investigation for Missing Children is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Alexis Richards was last seen on May 14, 2017. She is described at 5’3″, 90lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

If you have any information, please call the Gadsden Police Department at (256) 549-4609.