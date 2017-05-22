The Yard Milkshake Bar opens for business in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — Opening just in time for the summer season, The Yard Milkshake Bar made its grand opening on May 19th.

The Milkshake Bar is home to 28 ice cream flavors, 8 types of cookie dough and 40 toppings. Combine any number of these to create your perfect shake or sundae!

The Yard also offers cones, floats and bowls.

When arriving at The Yard, the first thing to do is pick up a menu.



Each menu has a check list of all the options, including edible cookie dough.

According to Newswire, owners Chelsea and Logan Green also owned Island Ice Cream on West Beach in Gulf Shores for 6 years.

Chelsea says she got the idea for this new shop a few months ago after experimenting with some milkshakes at Island Ice Cream. She says, “I love combining the flavors and toppings to make new creations. I wanted our customers to be able to come up with their own milkshakes and sundaes easily. The way our menu is at The Yard, everyone will be able to build a new shake or sundae every time they come in.”

The new shop is located inside the Pelican Place Shopping Center between Target and The Cobb Theater.

The Pelican Place will reportedly have live music every Friday throughout the Summer.

News 5 reached out to The Yard on Facebook who wrote back saying, “We have been so busy these past 2 days since opening! We actually think if we do as well tomorrow as we have done the past 2 days that we will have to close on Monday and Tuesday just to restock ice cream and make more cookie dough and toppings.”