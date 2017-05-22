Trio robs King City Food Mart late last night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three individuals broke into the King City Food Mart around 11:30 p.m. last night.

According to officials, one of the suspects threw a brick through the glass door of the store. The suspects initially ran away. Officials suspect they were afraid of sounding off an alarm system.

Minutes later, the trio returned to the store. One suspect took drink items, and another took money out of the register.

The store clerk says not much was taken.

This is the second time the store has been broken into in the last three weeks. They believe the suspects are responsible for other theft in the area.