Tuscaloosa elected officials get started with swearing-in ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It is a new day for leadership in the City of Tuscaloosa.

The city swore the new School Board, council members, and Mayor into office on Monday morning at a ceremony that took place at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

City Councilwoman Cynthia Almond says she was thrilled to get another chance to serve her community. This is Almond’s fourth term, and she is also now the new Council President.

“It is very exciting to be here this morning, this is my fourth term but it always feels like it is brand new whenever we start a new four years,” Almond said. “We have a new council member joining us this term and that always make the dynamic a little different, but I am looking forward to working with everyone and excited to be here and ready to get started.”

Mayor Walt Maddox says he too is excited for another opportunity to lead Tuscaloosa. This is the Mayor’s fourth term in office.

“It has been an unbelievable journey and I am just honored to get to continue this path of working for my hometown,” Maddox said. “So it is exciting and personally gratifying for me, but beyond that, it is another chance we have to take Tuscaloosa to the next level.”

Six new school board members were sworn into office, and the Tuscaloosa City Council returned all incumbents save for one.