TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has been killed in a crash on Highway 79 that has blocked both sides of the highway, according to Lt. Rice with Tarrant Police.

The crash took place on the highway near Spring Street. Both Northbound and Southbound lanes in the area of the crash are shut down for the unforeseeable future, according to Rice.

