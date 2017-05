GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Troopers say one fatality is confirmed after a crash Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, two commercial vehicles were involved in the collision on I-20/59 NB before Knoxville exit 52.

The northbound lanes of the interstate remains blocked by the wreck. Real Time Traffic 42 anchor Rachel Lundberg says exit at mile marker 45 and take HWY 11 for an alternate route.