Black caucus: White rep should resign over lynch comment

EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Published:
FILE- In this Friday, May 19, 2017, file photo, workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans. Mississippi Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona apologized on Monday, May 22, for saying Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments, only after his comment sparked broad condemnation in both states. The post was made after three Confederate monuments and a monument to white supremacy were removed in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Black lawmakers in Mississippi are demanding the resignation of a white colleague who said Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments.

Republican Rep. Karl Oliver apologized for Monday for referring to lynching in a Facebook post Saturday. Oliver also removed the post from Facebook at about the time he apologized.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement saying Oliver’s apology does not mitigate the sentiment behind his original post and “his presence will continue to be a sore spot” in the Legislature.

Oliver wrote in his post that if Louisiana leaders continue to take down symbols of Southern history, “they should be LYNCHED!”

His comments drew bipartisan condemnation in both states. Republican Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn revoked Oliver’s vice chairmanship of a House committee.

