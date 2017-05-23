Black caucus: White rep should resign over lynch comment

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Black lawmakers in Mississippi are demanding the resignation of a white colleague who said Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments.

Republican Rep. Karl Oliver apologized for Monday for referring to lynching in a Facebook post Saturday. Oliver also removed the post from Facebook at about the time he apologized.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement saying Oliver’s apology does not mitigate the sentiment behind his original post and “his presence will continue to be a sore spot” in the Legislature.

Oliver wrote in his post that if Louisiana leaders continue to take down symbols of Southern history, “they should be LYNCHED!”

His comments drew bipartisan condemnation in both states. Republican Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn revoked Oliver’s vice chairmanship of a House committee.