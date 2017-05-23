Cold Springs High School rallies around football after death of student 2 days before graduation

COLD SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cold Springs High School community paid tribute to a senior that died from injuries after a car crash on Tuesday.

18-year-old Nicholas Johnson died just 2 days before he was set to walk across the stage for graduation. On Wednesday night, Cold Springs Football dedicated their scrimmage in his honor.

Johnson’s name was written all over the front doors of the school. Classmates fondly remember their fellow member of the class of 2017 who died just short of graduating along with one of his closest friends.

“I looked out into the crowd and I didn’t see my friend out there,” said Shawn Simmons, a classmate at Cold Springs. “It really heart broke me and I started crying.”

But after that loss, everyone is coming together. The football team is doing their part to remember Johnson by playing their spring game and naming it in his honor.

“Everybody’s close, whether you play sports, are in the band whatever you may do, we are really supportive,” said Aubrey Negron, another classmate. “I think it shows tonight how everybody’s here for him and not just a game.”

This was more than a game. This event was a chance for people who knew Johnson to come together and remember the funny and smart friend that he was, a friend Shawn Simmons never expected to have.

“Hearing the loss of him, really got me down,” Simmons said. “I didn’t want to lose him like I did, but I know he’s in a better place, and he is doing a lot better and he’s in a better place, and doing a lot better and he’s doing great. I hope he’s up there hearing me right now talk about him.”

Tonight’s game was played as a fundraiser in Johnson’s honor. All proceeds will be donated to his family.