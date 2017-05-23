Defendant pleads guilty to 2015 murders, will serve 2 life sentences

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman convicted of murder in Tuscaloosa County will serve two life sentences in prison for killing two people.

37-year-old Angel Jones used knives and a lawn mower blade to murder her ex-boyfriend Roger Gregg and his ex-wife Missy Hutchins. The brutal crimes happened in 2015 at the victim’s home in Buhl.

Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon before Tuscaloosa County Judge Al May.  Deputy Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Cross says he was satisfied with the outcome in court.

“We are very pleased with these guilty pleas, it is a tragic situation as you know.  We had two victims and these were people who knew each other,” Cross said. “The defendant was acquainted with Roger Gregg as well as Missy Hutchins.  It was a tragic occurrence and a plea like this ensures she will stay in jail for a very long time.”

By entering a plea agreement, Jones avoided a jury trial.  Gregg was stabbed ten times, and Hutchins was stabbed nearly thirty times.  Prosecutors say Jones and Gregg were ending a romantic relationship at the time of the murders, and they had been living together.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Cross says Jones will be eligible for parole in fifteen years.

