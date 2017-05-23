Fundraiser launches to help Alabama student in viral college acceptance letter video pay for school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — CBS 42 told you about Keith Griffith, a local student with Down Syndrome who was recently accepted to a college program at the University of South Alabama. The emotional video of his acceptance letter went viral. He was elated about his acceptance. But recently, he got some bad news: a grant his family was counting on to pay for the program fell through. So, his teacher is stepping in to help and is asking for help from others.

According to a post on the fundraising website GoFundMe:

When Keith’s mother’s video of him opening his acceptance letter went viral, people from all over the world reached out to congratulate him. Keith’s family applied for a grant in March and Keith’s mother told me that without the grant, there would be no way that they could afford to send him to college. Unfortunately, they received a letter today stating that they did not receive the grant money. His family was devastated. This GoFundMe is the last option for Keith to be able to afford college. The Passage USA program will teach Keith the Life Skills and Job Skills needed to gain more future independence. Please, please consider donating any amount to help Keith’s dream of attending college come to life.

If you’d like to help, you can find the fundraiser by clicking here.