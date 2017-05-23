Homewood planning big changes to pools at public parks

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Some changes are coming to Homewood parks, and it could impact your pool habits this summer.

On Tuesday night, the Parks Board met to unveil the newest draft of renovation and upgrade plans for the city’s parks. Those plans include permanently closing the West Homewood park pool and building a new, updated facility at Patriot Park.

“I think we’re all disappointed the pool won’t be open this summer, but it just didn’t make fiscal sense for the city, the cost to get that pull redone,” said Mark Woods, who lives in West Homewood and whose family has used the pool at the park.

The cost could have been in the tens of thousands of dollars, according to city leaders, who say the filtration system needed to be replaced.

“We prefer just to build the pool at Patriot Park, to expand it, to meet the needs of the citizens over here,” said Parks Board Chairman Chris Meeks.

Although they have a working idea of what citizens want for the pool, including a beach-style entry, water features, and fitness swimming lanes, the exact details are being hammered out. Some people in West Homewood have expressed concern over the pool in their part of town closing, but the city says the Central Park pool will be open to all residents this year.

“We’re getting a new pool in an area that’s still walkable for most of us, and it’s going to be an upgrade from the pool we have now,” Woods said. “Really the pool we have now, they’re really wasn’t much to it.”

The City of Homewood is planning a third community input meeting for early June, where they are expected to lay out the next round of plans for the park renovations.