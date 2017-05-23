Jefferson County DA investigating cold case homicide of Marine

Related Coverage Discovery of a body in Brighton neighborhood leads to homicide investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Bessemer Division, is investigating the homicide of a United States Marine.

Robert Howard was shot and killed in Brighton on April 4, 2015, and his family is desperate for answers. He was last seen alive early that Saturday morning at a party in the Pipe Shop neighborhood in Bessemer. His body was discovered several hours later on a neighborhood trail in Brighton, but his car was found abandoned on I-20 near mile marker 115.

Investigators have been meeting with Howard’s family, with witnesses and combing through evidence collected at the time of the crime, but now they’re asking for the public’s help.

CBS 42 News reporter James McConatha will have the full story in a special report on the CBS 42 News at 10 p.m.