JSU prepares to train AL teachers on avoiding inappropriate relationships with students



JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University is set to be one college involved in leading a training program for educators on avoiding inappropriate relationships with students.

The number of investigations into inappropriate teacher-student relationships in Alabama is in double digits this year, according to recent numbers provided by the Alabama State Department of Education.

Leaders from JSU recently met with others from Alabama State University and the University of West Alabama for a workshop on the future program.

According to the Interim Dean of Education at JSU, the state-wide training program was initiated by the state legislature for next year.

“It is essential that we have this kind of renewed training, with a renewed emphasis on the new platforms for communication that do exist today,” said Tommy Turner, with Jacksonville State University.

Turner said leaders have been working with groups in Texas, where a similar program exists. A lot of the training is centered on the use of social media.

“In this particular training module, we’re going to take the stance that professionals should not befriend, people students, through social media platforms, period,” said Turner.

The course will also go over state statutes, including the requirement to report any suspicions that a colleague might be involved in an inappropriate relationship.

Even though some of the information seems like common sense, parents are behind the idea.

“I think even now it’s more important now because you have a lot of the social media and you have a lot more going on,” said Clay Gresham, who is a father.

Training from Texas involved specific cases and examples, Turner said. For example, what to do if a student contacts a teacher through a direct message.

“This training is going to talk to teachers about what is appropriate and what’s not appropriate, when to respond, and when never to respond,” said Turner.

The training is slated to begin next school year, Turner said.