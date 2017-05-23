“Mom, that could have been us”: Hoover mom reacts to Ariana Grande concert horrors

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Last month, Natalie Horne and her nine-year-old daughter, Daisy, shared an unforgettable night in Atlanta.

The mother and daughter had won seventh-row tickets to an Ariana Grande concert.

“It was (Daisy’s) first concert,” Horne said. “She’s a big Ariana Grande fan.”

Monday night, at Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, an explosion killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Authorities say it was a suicide bombing, for which the Islamic state claimed responsibility.

The Hornes heard about it on the radio the next day, on the way to Daisy’s school.

“It was, like, sickening. It was a gut punch,” Horne said. “My daughter looked at me and said, ‘Mom, that could have been us.’ And it was so devastating.”

Horne said her daughter never wants to attend another concert. She now struggles to find the right thing to say to make Daisy feel safe.

“I hope and pray that I can give her the words that can be comforting to her, and just let her know that you can’t live in fear like that forever,” Horne said. “But you just have to be aware and conscious of situations. This is just the day and age that we live in now.”

Captain Gregg Rector with the Hoover Police Department, which provides security at the Hoover Metropolitian Stadium, said it’s important for law enforcement to evolve, in order to keep up with the latest threats.

“We don’t let those things sneak up on us,” Rector said. “We plan days and weeks and months in advance, and we distribute our manpower accordingly.”