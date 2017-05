HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– Big changes in Hoover for this year’s SEC baseball tournament. The Finley Center, a $80 million indoor events center, is now open. It will house the FanFest for this year’s tournament.

FanFest is open ever day of the tournament, starting Tuesday, at 8:30 in the morning. It is free and will feature a one stop shop of entertainment, food, etc. The clear bag policy applies to the FanFest area as well as the games that start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.