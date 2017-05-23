Revitalization happening in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT)– The face of Irondale is changing thanks to a revitalization plan put forth by the city.

The plan is called “Irondale on the Move”. It is a comprehensive plan that lays redevelopment and development efforts going on in Irondale. Right now, the beginning phases of the plan are underway.

“It will go in phases. We are looking for our first four parts to implement” says Irondale mayor, Charles Moore. “We are going to have a meeting next week with our stakeholders to identify what the four key things we can start with will be so we can get some momentum going and then build off of that each year”.

The Village of Grants Mill Apartments, going in of Beacon Dr. the the Holiday Gardens section of town, will breathe in new life to a community that had been plagued with a lot of criminal activity over the years.

“Holiday Gardens is the largest neighborhood in Irondale, so it’s densely populated” says Darryl Washington. “Working with the city, with the police department, working with the developer, we helped craft a vision that would be different for the community”.

The complex, which will be complete with retail shops as well, is set to open summer of this year. Mayor Moore says the council will do budgeting in October for the various projects which also include bringing in more green space and revitalizing the downtown area.