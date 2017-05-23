Vestavia church gives back in a big way; donates cars to families in need

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) – Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church launched a ministry that donates cars to families in need of transportation.

One church member saw someone walking in the rain and was inspired to do something to help. As of May 19, the ministry has given away 18 vehicles.

Marian Boykin was one of those recipients.

“It’s wonderful for them to do this. It was more than I expected,” Boykin says. “I didn’t expect anything quite this nice and the family is just wonderful to bless somebody that they don’t even know of a different denomination and race and everything. It just lets you know that there’s some good out there in the world.”

The process to receive a vehicle starts with an application. After verifying all of an applicant’s information, the church will place the individual on a waiting list and ask that they pray.

When a vehicle becomes available, the ministry will notify the applicant. The person will receive information about the car in order to purchase insurance.

The car ministry looks for vehicles that can be purchased. There are also mechanics on hand to help with the purchasing and repairing of cars they receive.

Donations are made when the transportation becomes available. So, the ministry is dependent on car and money donations. Both monetary donations and vehicle donations are accepted.

For more information on applying to receive a car or make a donation, visit Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church’s website here.