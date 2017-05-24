1 adult, 2 children killed in crash in Blount County

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash at 9:33 a.m. on Wednesday has claimed the lives of one adult and two children, according to a release from ALEA.

Deana Whitfield, 47, of Locust Fork, was seriously injured when the Cadillac SRX she was driving collided head-on with a 2007 Jeep Cherokee that was being driven by a 16-year-old from Blountsville who was also injured. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 79 two miles south of Cleveland.

Whitfield was airlifted to UAB Hospital where she passed away. Two children were riding in the vehicle with Whitfield. One, age 7, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another, age 5, was taken to St. Vincent’s Blount Hospital where she later succumbed to her wounds and passed away.

The teen that was driving the Jeep Cherokee was taken to UAB Hospital, and his condition at this time is unknown.