Birmingham Water Works launches programs encouraging people to drink more water

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works is launching two new programs to encourage people to drink more water.

In the Water Boy Program, Water Works representatives plan to visit different high schools during football practice. According to a spokesman for the company, they will provide water and a 10-gallon cooler for the athletes.

Representatives say the goal is to make sure athletes are getting enough to drink and making sure their coaches are being held accountable.

“Our athletes they go hard,” said Rick Jackson from Water Works. “Here in the south, football is a big thing and we want to make sure along with them playing hard we want to make sure they are safe on the field.”

The company’s second program is called Hydrate the City. The program kick-off is scheduled for June 2 at 11 a.m. in Railroad Park.

Representatives will be visiting different areas showing people innovative ways to enjoy drinking water.