Citizens applaud new Northport-area fire station which also houses tornado shelter

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A small community in Tuscaloosa County now has a facility where residents can be safe during severe weather.

The Carroll’s Creek Fire Department has a brand new fire station and a large community storm shelter.

The new fire station opened up recently, and Fire Chief Tom Clarke says giving local residents a place where they can go when a tornado is a threat is good for the community.

“Well this will save lots of lives, and if they pay attention to the weather alerts and come here it will,” Clarke said. “We are going to open it up anytime we have bad weather and welcome anybody inside who wants to get in there.”

The new tornado storm shelter is located in the basement of the fire station on Lary Lake Road in Northport. It can house up to 299 people during severe weather. Chief Clarke says the facility was built with 14 inches of reinforced cement strong enough to withstand 250 mph wind speeds.

Area resident Gage Copeland says he is glad his community in Carroll’s Creek has a new fire station, but he is even more thrilled his family of six now has a safe place to go during stormy weather.

“I think they did great by building that storm shelter because there is a lot of people who need somewhere to go that’s not far, because there are lots of elderly people that lives around here,” Copeland said. “And I think they know they can be safe knowing there is a shelter around the corner. It brings hope to people that whenever something bad happens they will know they have a safe place they can go.”

Chief Clarke says he was able to build the tornado shelter with a $1 million grant. Clarke says he has been working with the Tuscaloosa County Commission since 2012 to get a new fire station and a storm shelter.