WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old girl lost her life in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Anita Renee Jenkins was the passenger in a Chevrolet Impala during the crash on Alabama 269. The car left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and then hit a tree.

The 17-year-old driver was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper.

Jenkins was a cheerleader at Curry High School.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating.