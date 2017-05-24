EnsleyAlive: The food desert

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A sense of revitalization is on its way to the Ensley community in hopes to bring businesses back to the area including the need for grocery stores.

Within the Ensley zip code, there is only one super market to buy fresh healthy food, making it a food desert.

Hank Layman, an Ensley resident has used his hands to tame gardens in his community. He’s worked over the past year to supply his neighbors with fresh fruits and vegetables.

When you see Layman he might look tough, but he has soft spot for his community and the lack of fresh food, “I grew up in Ensley at a time when it was thriving and booming, it was grocery stores all over, I was driving around one day last year and realized that Ensley is a food desert and I am a gardener.”

In a lot off of Avenue D, you’ll find something unexpected…garden beds.

That’s where Layman grows okra, watermelons and even egg plant, but not for himself, he donates what he grows to neighbors in need and he builds garden beds in resident’s yards at their request.

“Many people have disabilities, simple age, disease or may not have transportation and if I can put a garden in their back yard and if they can come outside they can grow their own garden, their own produce,” Layman said.

In the entire zip code of Ensley, several people mentioned “Marinos,” the only supermarket in their community.

Just three blocks down the road Gilmer Drug Store is where people go to get their prescriptions filled and through the Urban Food Project, it has become one of the few stops for fresh produce.

“A lot of elderly people can’t get around and cant get outside the area where they are at so, they just have to get what they can when they are here picking up their prescriptions,” said Jackie Moore, a clerk at the drug prescription store.

“Well obesity and diabetes and other dietary problems that people experience are fairly profound in Ensley, and becoming more so I believe, because of the lack of fresh produce,” Layman said.

Hank Layman told CBS42 that he has had encouraging conversations with Mayor William Bell and Councilman Marcus Lundy about getting more resources to have more of those gardens around Ensley as revitalization efforts continue – hopefully bringing on more grocery stores for their community.