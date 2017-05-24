Gearing up for the 2017 Birmingham mayoral race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Things are heating up in Birmingham upcoming mayoral race. Although nothing is official just yet, plenty of people have thrown their name into the hat.

People can’t officially qualify as mayoral candidates until the election is declared, but that doesn’t mean they can’t start sharing their vision with voters.

Here’s a list of people who’ve already declared their intention to run: incumbent William Bell, Randy Davis, Randall Woodfin, Chris Woods, Patricia Bell, Carlos Chaverst, Philemon Hill, Frank Matthews and Fernandez Sims.

The qualifying period begins on June 23. Election Day is August 22.

In order to qualify, those interested have to pay a $300 fee, be at least 25 years old, a resident of Birmingham and a registered voter.

