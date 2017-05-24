Graco recalls several models of convertible car seat, offers replacements

(WIAT) — Graco is recalling several models of its Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints after concerns that the webbing may not adequately restrain the child, according to a release from the Nation Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. These models, as a result of the issues with the webbing, do not conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 213.

Graco is currently working to notify owners and dealers, and will provide consumers with a replacement harness free of charge. Owners can contact Graco customer service directly at 1-800-345-4109.

For more information, visit the website where the recall is listed.