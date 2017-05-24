“If we stay home because we’re scared, they win.” Concertgoers persist after Manchester tragedy

(WIAT) — Wednesday night was a big night for the Oak Mountain Amphitheater. Thousands of people came out for the Train concert, with opening acts O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield.

This event comes two days after the deadly terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The tragedy was still fresh in the minds of many people who came to the Pelham show.

“I’ve been hearing about it. It’s just like sad, scary,” said Ally Ryan, who said the attack made her a little worried about attending the concert.

However, she decided to come, as did Danielle Jones, who says she the Manchester explosion did not make her reconsider her choice to attend.

“You know, things like that are going to happen,” Jones said. “It’s not something that needs to scare you, because things happen all the time. It’s just unfortunate.”

There were some additional security precautions in place for Wednesday night. Concert-goers were only allowed to bring very small bags inside the venue. They were also checked and scanned at the door, although that is usual protocol for big events at the amphitheater, say Pelham Police.

The Oak Mountain Amphitheater can hold about 12,000 people, and concert promoters told CBS 42 News ahead of time they expected a good turnout. They may have been partially impacted by rainy weather that swept through the area about an hour before the concert, pushing the starting acts back.

Despite the rain, though, and the terrorist attack overseas, music fans still came out to support the bands they wanted to see. That included Jeff McDowell, who says he has been thinking about Manchester, and didn’t want to allow terrorists to impact his choices.

“We can’t let the other guys win. We can’t let the bad guys win this,” McDowell said. “If we stay home because we’re scared, they win.”