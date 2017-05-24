“Operation Clean Sweep” serves felony narcotic warrants in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County law enforcement held “Operation Clean Sweep” Wednesday, in which six teams, totaling approximately 70 law enforcement officers, participated in a warrant round-up.

Through the course of the operation, 90 percent of warrants being served were felony narcotic crimes. However, some misdemeanor warrants were also being served.

CBS 42 News followed a group during the operation that included members of the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, the ATF, and FBI.

Several suspects were taken into custody at one of the first houses CBS 42 hit with law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

“We served two arrest warrants for distribution. We have verified it’s going to be a drug charge, and in the process, we recovered more drugs in the residence,” said Phil Sims, Etowah County Deputy Commander. “We have four collateral charged with possession.”

CBS 42 went to another house where a warrant was served.

“This was possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia,” Sims said.