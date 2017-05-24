Two-vehicle crash claims the life of a child

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that a total of 5 people were involved in a two-vehicle crash. One car contained an adult male driver who was transported to the hospital.

The second car contained an adult female driver and three children.

One child was pronounced dead.

Another child suffering life-threatening injuries and an infant were both transported to the hospital. The adult female driver was airlifted to UAB Hospital.

ORIGINAL:

According to State Troopers, a car crash has claimed the life of a child and injured two others.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning on AL79 near Fairview Church Road. The two others injured include a child and an adult.

Troopers are on scene of a 2 vehicle crash in Blount County on AL79 near Fairview Church Road. There is one confirmed fatality. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) May 24, 2017

Officials say the adult has been flown to UAB Hospital. The injured child has been transported to a hospital.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates.