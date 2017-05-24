Unidentified human remains found near Cahaba River just off 280 determined to be white male

Related Coverage Partial human remains found by hikers near the Cahaba River

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — New information has been released in the case of unidentified human remains found by two hikers over the weekend in southern Jefferson County just off Highway 280.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the victim is a white male, hight 5’10” to 6’1″. His weight was undeterminable. The victim’s clothing had all tags removed; he was wearing a purple long sleeve button up shirt, dark gray dress pants with thin black plaid design, black leather belt, gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt with orange “I FEAR NO EVIL, RANGER UP” writing on rear of sweatshirt, black dress socks, black size 9 lace up dress shoes, and green “Undertech” boxer shorts. A silver “Kershaw” folding pocket knife was found in the pants pocket.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information about the possible identity of the decedent, please contact the coroner’s office.