BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — WATCO Companies opened a new national training center on Monday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the ten thousand square foot facility in Fairfield.

WATCO is one of the largest short line railroad holding companies in the U.S. The company has 37 short line railroads operating on more than five thousand miles of track.

The center will train thousands of rail workers from all over the country. It features railroad simulators to give employees hands-on training.