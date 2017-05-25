A Look Back: Big stories to hit school districts in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The school year is either over or winding down for many districts in Central Alabama.

For students in Jasper, the school year began with people voicing their concerns about the high school’s name change. The school board approved the name change, changing it from Walker County High School to Jasper High School. Many parents and alumni were upset because they felt the old name represented the history of the school. The superintendent pointed to the fact that people outside of Walker County didn’t associate the high school with the city of Jasper.

In Pelham, parents there were looking to change a controversial policy put in place this school year. It required parents to undergo and pay for background checks before they can have lunch with their children. There were lots of questions about the motives behind this policy. In January, the school board changed the policy, no longer standing behind the requirement.

Students who currently attend Chelsea Park Elementary and live off of Highway 11 and Highway 47 will move over to Forest Oaks Elementary in the fall. School leaders tell CBS42 overcrowding has become an issue and this was in the works for a year and a half. This switch up will impact close to 100 students.

Jefferson County schools were thrust into the spotlight earlier this year. Each year the Alabama Legislature requires the Department of Education to identify schools that are performing poorly, as defined by the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015. Five schools made it on the list. At the time, Jefferson County’s superintendent disagreed with the report.

Earlier this month, teachers at a Bessemer elementary school wore face masks to class claiming the building was making them sick. Last year, after many people got sick, air quality tests found mold at Abrams Elementary School. The administration moved everyone into the pre-k building next door. The principal claimed the same thing was happening again in the pre-K building. Parents voiced their concerns about the health of their kids even after the move. Earlier this month, an air quality test found no black mold. The other half of the school is expected to re-open by the start of the next school year. The superintendent vowed to implement a new protocol to monitor and maintain air quality in all of Bessemer City schools.

In Gardendale, a federal judge issued requirements in order for the city to create its own school system. The city hopes to separate from Jefferson County Schools within the next three years. It’s a move that’s created some questions about the motives behind it. Still, the city board is set to take control of two elementary schools in the upcoming school year. Just this week, the Gardendale BOE appealed the judge’s order, saying it wants to take control of not just the two elementary schools, but all four schools in the city.

In Birmingham, back in September the BOE surprisingly fired its superintendent who had only been in the position a year. Months later, a controversial selection process concerned some people about the lack of local representation among the candidates. In the end, Dr. Lisa Herring was named the city’s newest superintendent.

