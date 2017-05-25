ALEA seizes $420,000 worth of marijuana, over $1 million total in narcotics and assets after serving search warrants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation along with ALEA’s tactical team and other organizations worked together to seize over a million dollars of drugs and liquid assets, according to a release from the department.

Along with Homewood Police, Birmingham Police’s NET team, and Homeland Security Investigations, the department executed two search warrants resulting in five arrests. During the search, a substantial amount of narcotics were reportedly seized.

Officials seized 140 pounds of marijuana with an alleged value of $420,000, two pounds of cocaine with a street value of $100,000, and four pounds of meth with a street value of $400,000 according to the release.

In addition to the narcotics, officials reportedly also seized two guns and $95,000 in cash while executing the search warrants.

Police arrested the following suspects on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Cocaine: Elsy Judith Martinez Lopez, 30; Bernardo M. Lopez, 36; Misael Agosttini-Otero, 32; Rafael A. Arvayo-Lopez 31; and Armando I Escobar-Jackes, 39. All suspects reside in the Birmingham area.

At this time, no bond has been set.