ALEA stresses Memorial Day Weekend boat safety

LOGAN MARTIN LAKE, Ala. (WIAT) — People are already getting a jump on Memorial Day weekend hitting the waterways.

ALEA Marine Patrol is warning people to be careful over the holiday weekend. There have already been four boat crashes reported in Alabama this year.

Thursday, CBS News reporter Matt Fernandez went on the water with Hutto family. Gene Hutto says he’s out to have fun, but he’s on the lookout for debris following the recent rains.

“There is a big log over there that will mess up your day,” Hutto said.

We keep riding and find more debris. The debris on the lake is one of the big hazards that could lead to a wreck.

“The debris that’s floating that is a big log, it can get caught in your propeller,” said Hutto.

Hutto said he’s been cautious since one of his friend was in a crash several years ago.

“He was on the main part of the river over by Stemley Bridge and there was a log he didn’t see and when he hit it, it took the whole motor completely off the boat, and sunk the boat,” said Hutto.

Hutto tells CBS 42 his friend was wearing a life jacket and ended up being ok.

Marine Patrol will be out this weekend. They are also reminding boat operators to be careful and not to drink and drive.

“If anywhere the term designated driver should apply, its going to be on the waterway,” said Sgt. Kim Collins. “Boaters need to realize that the boat operator is responsible for anything that happens in or around that boat.”