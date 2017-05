BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire controlled a house fire on Kappa Ave and 1st St. SW Thursday morning.

The fire occurred around 8 a.m. It took firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to Battalion Captain Jones, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The main house on fire was burned completely. The neighboring houses were exposed to the flames and have minimal damage.

